Crime

New Westminster homicide: Police find man dead during welfare check

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 4:30 pm
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to New Westminster where a man was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday evening. View image in full screen
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to New Westminster where a man was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Homicide investigators have deployed to New Westminster where a man was found dead by police conducting a welfare check.

In a Monday media release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said New Westminster police were called to a home in the 1000-block of Quayside Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrived to find a man dead inside under suspicious circumstances.

Vancouver police identify Granville Street stabbing victim

Police are still working to confirm the man’s identity.

“IHIT have taken conduct of this investigation and we will be working closely with the New Westminster Police Department’s Major Crime Unit,” IHIT Det. Const. Keegan Ayre said in the release.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

