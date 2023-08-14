Menu

Crime

1 suspect in custody after person with scissors reported at Toronto’s Christie subway station

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 2:45 pm
A Toronto Police shoulder patch is seen on a superintendent's uniform during a press conference, in Toronto, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police shoulder patch is seen on a superintendent's uniform during a press conference, in Toronto, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
A female is in custody after police received reports of a person with scissors at a Toronto subway station, police say.

Toronto police said shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, officers received reports of a female with scissors on the platform at the Christie Subway Station.

Officers said a taser was deployed, and a female was taken into custody.

Police said the Bloor Line is temporarily shut down.

Story continues below advertisement

 

