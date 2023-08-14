1 suspect in custody after person with scissors reported at Toronto’s Christie subway station

A female is in custody after police received reports of a person with scissors at a Toronto subway station, police say.
Toronto police said shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, officers received reports of a female with scissors on the platform at the Christie Subway Station.
Officers said a taser was deployed, and a female was taken into custody.
Police said the Bloor Line is temporarily shut down.
