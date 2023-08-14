Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver airlifted to hospital after SUV collides with train near Entwistle, Alta.: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 2:39 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP is investigating what led to a crash involving an SUV and a train near Entwistle, Alta., on Sunday night that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said officers from the Evansburg RCMP detachment were called to a collision on Highway 22 just after 9 p.m.

The RCMP said investigators believe the vehicle was headed south on Highway 22 when it tried to pass several vehicles waiting for a train to clear the railway tracks.

“The SUV collided with the moving train and caught on fire,” police said.

“Due to some quick acting members of the public, the lone male occupant was removed from the vehicle.”

The RCMP said the driver was airlifted to a hospital in Edmonton by a STARS Air Ambulance helicopter.

Advertisement
Related News
CrashCollisionAlberta RCMPTrafficEvansburg RCMPHighway 22 CrashSUV collides with trainSUV collides with train in Alberta
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices