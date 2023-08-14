Driver airlifted to hospital after SUV collides with train near Entwistle, Alta.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is investigating what led to a crash involving an SUV and a train near Entwistle, Alta., on Sunday night that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said officers from the Evansburg RCMP detachment were called to a collision on Highway 22 just after 9 p.m.

The RCMP said investigators believe the vehicle was headed south on Highway 22 when it tried to pass several vehicles waiting for a train to clear the railway tracks.

“The SUV collided with the moving train and caught on fire,” police said.

“Due to some quick acting members of the public, the lone male occupant was removed from the vehicle.”

The RCMP said the driver was airlifted to a hospital in Edmonton by a STARS Air Ambulance helicopter.