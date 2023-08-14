1 of 2 people wanted in death of 16-year-old from London, Ont. arrested

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old wanted in connection with the death last week of 16-year-old Malik McDonnell-Mills of London, Ont., has been arrested.

Treyton Hoffman and an unidentified 16-year-old were jointly charged with manslaughter by way of warrant.

On Monday, police confirmed that Hoffman “has been located and arrested.” The 16-year-old, who is not being named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, remains outstanding.

Police say they are the only two suspects in the case at this time and that no additional information “will be provided at this time.”

McDonnell-Mills died in hospital Wednesday evening. Police say he died of injuries from an “altercation” involving “a group of male youths” in the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road.