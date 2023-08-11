2 teenagers wanted for manslaughter in death of 16-year-old from London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say two teenagers, age 16 and 18, have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 16-year-old Malik McDonnell-Mills in London, Ont.

McDonnell-Mills died in hospital Wednesday evening. Police allege he died of injuries from an “altercation” involving “a group of male youths” in the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road.

View image in full screen London, Ont., police officers at the scene of a suspicious death in the are of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Marshall Healey / 980 CFPL

There is now a search on for both suspects and while police have released a photograph and identified the 18-year-old suspect as Treyton Hoffman, of London, the 16-year-old is not being publicly identified by police, in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Treyton Hoffman, 18, of London has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with one count of manslaughter. He has not been located. If seen, call 9-1-1 immediately. #ldnont #MANSLAUGHTER pic.twitter.com/eqXgaVNrxu — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) August 11, 2023

Police have provided few other details, but Acting Sgt. Sandasha Bough confirmed Wednesday that “we’ve had a number of witnesses come forward and we are following up with any information that is provided to police.”

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from Global News’ Amy Simon and Marshall Healey.