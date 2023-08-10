Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen dies in hospital after incident with group of male youths: London, Ont. police

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 11:16 am
London, Ont., police seen Thursday morning at the intersection of Russell Avenue and Marlborough Avenue in relation to a suspicious death investigation. View image in full screen
London, Ont., police seen Thursday morning at the intersection of Russell Avenue and Marlborough Avenue in relation to a suspicious death investigation. Marshall Healey / 980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in London, Ont., have identified the victim in a suspicious death investigation as a 16-year-old boy.

The investigation began Wednesday evening in the southeast end of the city as officers were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road for a medical emergency at 6:45 p.m.

In an update released Thursday morning, police said that an altercation reportedly occurred between a group of male youths resulting in one of them suffering life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Malik McDonnell-Mills, of London.

No further information has been released and police remain at the scene.

London, Ont., police officers at the scene of a suspicious death that took place in the are of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
London, Ont., police officers at the scene of a suspicious death that took place in the are of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Marshall Healey / 980 CFPL

“We can say that we’ve had a number of witnesses come forward and we are following up with any information that is provided to police,” said A/Sgt. Sandasha Bough, adding that the investigation remains in its early stages.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no additional information that I can share at this time in relation to what transpired or anything in relation to possible suspects,” she said.

Bough also told Global News that a drone will be flying in the area in relation to the ongoing investigation.

“If anybody who happened to be in the area at the time, if they saw anything, or if they have any information at all that could assist with the investigation, we’re asking that they please call us,” she said.

Anyone with information can call the London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More on Crime
London OntarioLdnontLondon Police Serviceteenager dies of injuries16 year old dies in hospital after altercationfatal altercation male youthsteen boy dead after altercationthompson and king edward london
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices