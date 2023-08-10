Teen dies in hospital after incident with group of male youths: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., have identified the victim in a suspicious death investigation as a 16-year-old boy.

The investigation began Wednesday evening in the southeast end of the city as officers were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road for a medical emergency at 6:45 p.m.

In an update released Thursday morning, police said that an altercation reportedly occurred between a group of male youths resulting in one of them suffering life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Malik McDonnell-Mills, of London.

No further information has been released and police remain at the scene.

London, Ont., police officers at the scene of a suspicious death that took place in the are of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

“We can say that we’ve had a number of witnesses come forward and we are following up with any information that is provided to police,” said A/Sgt. Sandasha Bough, adding that the investigation remains in its early stages.

“There’s no additional information that I can share at this time in relation to what transpired or anything in relation to possible suspects,” she said.

Bough also told Global News that a drone will be flying in the area in relation to the ongoing investigation.

“If anybody who happened to be in the area at the time, if they saw anything, or if they have any information at all that could assist with the investigation, we’re asking that they please call us,” she said.

Anyone with information can call the London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).