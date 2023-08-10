Menu

Crime

Police investigate suspicious death in south east London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 7:54 am
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
Police in London, Ont., have launched an investigation into a suspicious death that took place Wednesday evening in the southeast end of the city.

At 6:45 p.m., police were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road for a medical emergency.

Officers say they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

No further information has been released.

The investigation is in its early stages and has since been reassigned to London Police Service’s major crime section.

Anyone with information can call the London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

London OntarioLdnontSuspicious DeathLondon Police ServiceLife Threatening Injuriesmedical emergencyKing Edward AvenueThompson Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

