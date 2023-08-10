Police investigate suspicious death in south east London, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police in London, Ont., have launched an investigation into a suspicious death that took place Wednesday evening in the southeast end of the city.

At 6:45 p.m., police were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road for a medical emergency.

Officers say they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

No further information has been released.

The investigation is in its early stages and has since been reassigned to London Police Service’s major crime section.

Anyone with information can call the London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).