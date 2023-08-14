Menu

Crime

Vernon man charged in fatal crash that killed vacationing grandparents

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 2:08 pm
Mounties have laid charges in connection with a 2022 Vernon, B.C., crash that killed two people on vacation from Vancouver.

Vernon Crown counsel on Aug. 3 approved six charges against Vernon resident  Michael Rodine, 36, as a result of a head-on collision that occurred during the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2022 on Highway 97 near the Vernon Military Camp.

“The collision resulted in the death of two grandparents on vacation in the Okanagan from Vancouver,” BC Highway Patrol said in a press release.

“The charges include two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving over .08 causing death.”

Rodine’s first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Highway 97 was closed for hours after the crash, which was said to be caused when a southbound pickup, described as a red GMC, entered the opposing lane and made contact with an oncoming vehicle.

“The red pickup then collided with a second oncoming vehicle, a black Toyota SUV, killing both occupants,” RCMP said in a press release.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

