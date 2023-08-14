Cobourg police locate 2 residents wanted on outstanding warrants

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., located two men wanted on outstanding warrants in separate incidents on Sunday.

In the first incident around 1 p.m., Cobourg Police Service officers noticed a man on the CN tracks. Police determined the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The 58-year-old Cobourg resident was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to attend court.

In another incident around 8 p.m., officers on general patrol located a man known to them who was also wanted on a warrant.

The 31-year-old Cobourg resident was arrested and charged with breach of probation.

Both individuals were released on undertakings with a future court date in Cobourg in September, police said.