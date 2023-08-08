Menu

Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent GTA, Kitchener-Waterloo, Quinte West

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 4:23 pm
Hamza Ali View image in full screen
Provincial police are looking for Hamza Ali. OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Hamza Ali has been known to frequent several locales across the province, including the Greater Toronto area, the Kitchener-Waterloo area and Quinte West.

The 24-year-old is six feet three inches tall, weighs 211 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is in the midst of serving a three-year, three-month sentence for a number of convictions, including assault, flight from a police officer and weapons charges.

OPP are asking anyone who comes into contact with Ali or who has information about his whereabouts to contact the provincial R.O.P.E. squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

