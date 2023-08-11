2 men wanted for pair of armed home invasions in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are wanted following two home invasions within minutes of each other early Thursday evening in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of Bethune Street and King Street, where they learned two separate units had been entered.

Police say in one incident, the homeowner reported that two men brandishing handguns entered and demanded money.

One person was struck with the handgun before the suspects fled.

Police say a second unit was also entered and ransacked. No one was home at the time.

One suspect is approximately six feet three inches tall and 200 pounds with a stocky build. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with dangling drawstrings and black sweatpants with a white logo on the left upper thigh. He was also wearing a black face mask and black and white running shoes.

The other suspect is between five feet seven and five feet nine inches tall and 150 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, along with black track pants, black shoes and a black face mask and was carrying a grey satchel slung to his left side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca