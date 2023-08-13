High temperatures coming to Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians can expect high temperatures this week starting Monday, says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

According to a Sunday evening alert, temperatures in Calgary are forecast to be almost 30 C and will arrive by Monday afternoon, persisting into the week. Evening and overnight temperatures are forecast to be in the late teens and cooler temperatures are forecast to arrive later in the week.

ECCC had the following tips for Calgarians to protect themselves and their families in the heat: