High temperatures coming to Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 7:55 pm
People lineup at a splash park to try and beat the heat in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Calgarians can expect high temperatures this week starting Monday, says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
People lineup at a splash park to try and beat the heat in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Calgarians can expect high temperatures this week starting Monday, says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
Calgarians can expect high temperatures this week starting Monday, says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

According to a Sunday evening alert, temperatures in Calgary are forecast to be almost 30 C and will arrive by Monday afternoon, persisting into the week. Evening and overnight temperatures are forecast to be in the late teens and cooler temperatures are forecast to arrive later in the week.

ECCC had the following tips for Calgarians to protect themselves and their families in the heat:

  • Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day
  • Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible
  • Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated
  • Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time
  • Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.
