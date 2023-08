See more sharing options

The gondola that ferries people up and down Grouse Mountain stopped service on Sunday, as it was experiencing mechanical issues.

Grouse Mountain confirmed the Skyride gondola has been repaired and services have resumed.

0:30 Grouse Mountain to break ground on new gondola

A Grouse Mountain employee said the gondola has been not working since around 1 p.m. Sunday.