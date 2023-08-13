West Kelowna, B.C. crews respond to Gellatly Bay boat fire

Send this page to someone via email

A boat that caught fire at the Gellatly Bay Boat Launch in West Kelowna, B.C., was quickly extinguished Sunday morning.

Fire chief Jason Brolund with West Kelowna Fire Rescue says flames broke out of the boat’s engine following a ‘mechanical malfunction as it was being launched into Okanagan Lake.

“It resulted in a small explosion in the engine compartment of the boat,” explained West Kelowna fire chief, Jason Brolund.

“Fortunately, it didn’t lead to a larger fire, and the fire kind of self-extinguished.”

Four members from West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the incident, ensuring the fire was completely out before leaving the scene.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze, but Brolund wants to remind the public about the importance of ensuring all watercraft are well-maintained before heading out on the water.

“Make sure your boats are kept in good repair mechanically, and it’s very important to follow the recommendations of the boat manufacturer in terms of if they have a blower or a vent — that type of thing when they’re being started,” said Brolund.

“This is a good reminder to follow those instructions.”

The boat launch has since been reopened to the public.