Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man seriously injured in Toronto shooting, police seek 2 suspects

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 12, 2023 10:40 am
Police on the scene of a shooting in Toronto on Aug. 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a shooting in Toronto on Aug. 11, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man in his 20s is in serious, potentially life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said a shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Black Creek Drive and Weston Road.

A man in his 20s was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Toronto paramedics told Global News they took him to a trauma centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

Investigators are now looking for two men.

Trending Now

One is described as in his 20s, wearing jeans and a grey hoodie with a black face mask. The other is 20- to 30-years-old, clean cut and was wearing all grey clothes.

The suspects drove a grey sedan, police said.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTPSToronto shootingWeston RoadBlack Creek Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices