Man seriously injured in Toronto shooting, police seek 2 suspects

A man in his 20s is in serious, potentially life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said a shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Black Creek Drive and Weston Road.

A man in his 20s was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Toronto paramedics told Global News they took him to a trauma centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

Investigators are now looking for two men.

One is described as in his 20s, wearing jeans and a grey hoodie with a black face mask. The other is 20- to 30-years-old, clean cut and was wearing all grey clothes.

The suspects drove a grey sedan, police said.