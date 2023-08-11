Menu

Entertainment

‘Prisoners of Age’ exhibit comes to Kingston Pen Tours

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 3:49 pm
The 'Prisoners of Age' exhibit showcases prisoners experiences in Canada and the United States between 1996 and 2015. It will run at the Kingston Penitentiary until late November. View image in full screen
The 'Prisoners of Age' exhibit showcases prisoners experiences in Canada and the United States between 1996 and 2015. It will run at the Kingston Penitentiary until late November. Global News
Kingston Pen Tours is hosting a travelling exhibition.

“Prisoners of Age” showcases images and interviews captured between 1996 and 2015 at men’s and women’s prisons across Canada and the United States.

The exhibition is meant to give guests the opportunity to explore prison life from the inmate perspective of growing old within the corrections system.

Ron Levine, photographer and creator of the exhibition, met with members of the community and media Friday morning to introduce the project’s debut in Kingston.

He said he created the exhibition to provoke the same questions he had when he started going into prisons to take photographs.

“What are we stockpiling these guys in prison for? To what benefit is it?” he said he asked himself.

Photographs from the exhibit showcase the most “marginalized members ” of society, and how they are treated in the prison system.

“What we as a society decide to do about them reveals just as much of ourselves,” the project’s website says.

The exhibition has been running since the early 2000s and has been featured in various penitentiaries like Alcatraz.

It runs in Kingston until Nov. 26. Tickets are $10 and it is encouraged to buy them online in advance.

