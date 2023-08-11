Winnipeg to plan out end of the summer season with pool, spray pads closure

As the summer season nears its end, the City of Winnipeg is eyeing the closure of municipal pools and spray pads.
Facilities are set to close between the end of August and start of September.
Happyland, Windsor Park and Provencher outdoor pools will remain open until Sept. 1. Fort Garry Lions is planned to close down on Sept. 3.
Outdoor pools that are expected to on Sept. 4 include ones in:
- Freight House
- Kildonan Park
- St. Vital
- Transcona Aquatic Park
- Westdale
While most city-owned wading pools are expected to close between Aug. 15 to 25, the following six locations will remain open until Sept. 4:
- Central Park
- Dakota Park
- Ducharme Park
- Keenleyside Park
- McKittrick Park
- St. John’s Park
As for city spray pads, they will remain open this season until Sept. 4.
