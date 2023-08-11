Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg to plan out end of the summer season with pool, spray pads closure

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 3:46 pm
Kildonan Park's outdoor pool is one of the various facilities across Winnipeg closing down for the season this September. View image in full screen
Kildonan Park's outdoor pool is one of the various facilities across Winnipeg closing down for the season this September. friendsofkildonanpark.ca
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As the summer season nears its end, the City of Winnipeg is eyeing the closure of municipal pools and spray pads.

Facilities are set to close between the end of August and start of September.

Happyland, Windsor Park and Provencher outdoor pools will remain open until Sept. 1. Fort Garry Lions is planned to close down on Sept. 3.

Outdoor pools that are expected to on Sept. 4 include ones in:

  • Freight House
  • Kildonan Park
  • St. Vital
  • Transcona Aquatic Park
  • Westdale

While most city-owned wading pools are expected to close between Aug. 15 to 25, the following six locations will remain open until Sept. 4:

  • Central Park
  • Dakota Park
  • Ducharme Park
  • Keenleyside Park
  • McKittrick Park
  • St. John’s Park

As for city spray pads, they will remain open this season until Sept. 4.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Summer fun to begin in Winnipeg with spray pads opening Saturday'
Summer fun to begin in Winnipeg with spray pads opening Saturday
winnipegSummerParkSt. VitalOutdoor PoolsSpray padskildonan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices