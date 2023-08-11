Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Dallas Smith, Blackjack Billy taking to Saskatoon Ex stages Friday

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 2:44 pm
The Saskatoon Ex runs from Aug. 8 to 13. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Ex runs from Aug. 8 to 13. Global News
There are only a few more days to take in the Saskatoon Ex as the city heads into the weekend.

Dallas Smith will hit the SaskTel Grandstand Friday at 8:30 p.m. with Blackjack Billy taking to the Kickin’ Horse Saloon Show Stage at 10:30 p.m.

Weather permitting, fireworks will shoot into the sky at 11 p.m. at the southeast corner of the Ex grounds. If you don’t get a chance to catch the fireworks on Friday, the show will repeat on Saturday and Sunday at the same time.

Two full days of free entertainment will pack the weekend, with multiple events kicking off every half hour.

Featured shows on Saturday include Burton Cummings & His Band at 8:30 p.m. at the SaskTel Grandstand and Big Sugar at Kickin’ Horse Saloon Show Stage at 10:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the SaskTel Centre will host a blazing Crash n’ Blast Demolition Derby at 8 p.m.

All of the upcoming shows are free to the public.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSummerSaskatoon EXDallas SmithSaskatoon EntertainmentSaskatoon Fair
