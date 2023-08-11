‘Grossly intoxicated’ and ‘staggering’ kayakers issued tickets: Lake Country RCMP

Sloppy behaviour on an Okanagan lake piqued public attention and ultimately left two kayakers tickets for being intoxicated in a public place.

A report of two “grossly intoxicated” men was made to police on Aug. 5, after a caller claimed they saw one passed out in a kayak and had to bring him to shore.

“His friend attempted to intervene and fell off his kayak, and several more times as he tried to get to shore,” RCMP said in a Friday morning press release. “A short time later, both men went back out into Wood Lake, and then onto Kalamalka Lake.”

The men beached at Pioneer Park in Oyama, where frontline officers were waiting.

“As they were staggering towards their car carrying their kayaks, officers moved in and arrested them both for being impaired while operating a conveyance, in addition to being intoxicated in a public place Officers observed the men staggering and swearing as they tried to bring their kayaks ashore. Both were transported to Kelowna city cells for their safety and allowed to sober up there.

Upon their release, they were issued tickets for being intoxicated in a public place.

“This is an example of how to not enjoy the sun and lakes of the Okanagan,”Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle, of the Lake Country RCMP said in a press release. “Both men were fortunate to not have fallen off their boats in either lake, as they were not wearing life-jackets that were on board.”

The Lake Country RCMP reminded the boating public that drinking alcohol while boating is dangerous, and illegal. Fines may be issued like having open liquor in a vehicle, or in extreme case, result in being arrested.