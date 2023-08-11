Police lay more than 2 dozen charges after stolen vehicle found in Guelph

Guelph police say one man faces more than two dozen charges in relation to a number of break and enters in southwestern Ontario.
Investigators said they recovered a stolen vehicle in a parking lot at a south-end apartment building on Thursday.
The accused was arrested at the scene before a search led to officers reportedly finding stolen property, ID and break-in tools.
Police said he was not only wanted for a pair of separate warrants outside of Guelph, but also three more in the southwestern part of the province
The 25 charges include break and enter, unauthorized use of a credit card and breach of probation.
The 29-year-old was held for a bail hearing.
