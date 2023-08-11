Police lay more than 2 dozen charges after stolen vehicle found in Guelph

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say one man faces more than two dozen charges in relation to a number of break and enters in southwestern Ontario.

Investigators said they recovered a stolen vehicle in a parking lot at a south-end apartment building on Thursday.

The accused was arrested at the scene before a search led to officers reportedly finding stolen property, ID and break-in tools.

Police said he was not only wanted for a pair of separate warrants outside of Guelph, but also three more in the southwestern part of the province

The 25 charges include break and enter, unauthorized use of a credit card and breach of probation.

The 29-year-old was held for a bail hearing.