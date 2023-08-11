Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police lay more than 2 dozen charges after stolen vehicle found in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 11, 2023 11:20 am
Over two dozen charges were laid on Thursday after Guelph police say they found a stolen vehicle at a south-end apartment building. View image in full screen
Over two dozen charges were laid on Thursday after Guelph police say they found a stolen vehicle at a south-end apartment building. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say one man faces more than two dozen charges in relation to a number of break and enters in southwestern Ontario.

Investigators said they recovered a stolen vehicle in a parking lot at a south-end apartment building on Thursday.

The accused was arrested at the scene before a search led to officers reportedly finding stolen property, ID and break-in tools.

Police said he was not only wanted for a pair of separate warrants outside of Guelph, but also three more in the southwestern part of the province

Trending Now

The 25 charges include break and enter, unauthorized use of a credit card and breach of probation.

The 29-year-old was held for a bail hearing.

More on Crime
Guelph NewsBreak And EnterGuelph PoliceStolen VehicleGuelph crimeSouthwestern Ontarioguelph break and enter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices