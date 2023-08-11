Driver assaulted after pulling over to side of road in Waterloo: police

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after someone was robbed while pulled over at the side of the road in Waterloo, Ont., on Wednesday, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to Wilmot Line near Erb Street West at around 4:30 p.m. after the incident was called in.

The driver had pulled over to the side of the road before they were approached by a stranger who then assaulted them and demanded items, according to police.

The victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and has dashcam footage to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.