Calgary teens create ‘really cool’ business promoting family connection and happiness

A couple of Calgary teens have created a summer job for themselves that goes way beyond the ordinary.

Sisters Mercedes and Anastasia Korngut are out to spread the word on the importance of enjoying small pieces of happiness.

“Small Bits of Happiness” is the name the sisters have chosen for their business.

They sell items they’ve created, such as clothing and a game featuring messages on cards, to promote connection between family members and friends, as well as between members of the community at large.

“We’re both teenagers, so we know how difficult it can be to feel happy sometimes,” Mercedes Korngut, 15, said. “but what really helped us is focusing on the small and good things that happen every day.”

The sisters sell their products online and at popup stands, such as one they’re operating on Aug. 11 and 12 at the Calgary Farmers’ Market’s south location.

Nine-year-old Autumn Dewar, who was at the market with her mom Erin, enjoyed checking out the Kornguts’ stand. She said any face-to-face connection is a welcome thing in the modern world.

“Everyone’s usually on their iPad or phone,” Autumn said. “I don’t love that, because there are still some small details in life that are way cooler.”

Running ‘Small Bits of Happiness’ provides important learning experiences for the Korngut sisters.

“Our goal is to try to help you find the small things in the everyday and try to find out what makes you feel happier,” Anastasia, 13, said.

It’s an effort that resonates with a lot of people.

“In today’s day and age, things are very screen-focused,” Erin said. “Getting face-to-face connection and adding a sense of happiness, it’s just so important.”

Operating ‘Small Bits of Happiness’ is also bringing the Korngut family closer.

“My husband and I, we’re so proud of them,” the girls’ mom Monika Korgut said. “They’re spreading happiness, they’re bringing awareness to a problem and they’ve created an amazing solution,”

The Dewars wish the Korngut sisters success in their endeavours.

“It’s great, because you get to know people more and make yourself happy,” Autumn said. “It’s really cool.”