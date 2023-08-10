Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow unveils executive team

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has announced her executive team weeks after taking over the city’s top job.

In a letter Thursday, Chow said she made a “personal commitment” to council to “bring a deeply collaborative style of leadership to city hall” and a “renewed purpose to deliver the kind of change that the people demand.”

Chow said over the last few weeks she has spoken with “every member of council” about priorities.

“I learned a great deal from your impressive experience and talents,” she wrote in the letter. “We shared our passion for this city and discussed what role you might want to play and how we can accomplish our common goals together.”

She said she made efforts to “match councillors’ particular skills, depth of knowledge, the community they represent and their lived experience” with their new roles.

Here’s a look at some of those named to the City’s new executive team:

Deputy Mayors

Chow named Ausma Malik as her first deputy mayor, saying her experience as a former school trustee, a city builder and concillor “will be invaluable to me.”

Chow also said Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie will continue in that role, calling her a “true and trusted public servant.”

Amber Morley and Mike Colle were also named deputy mayors.

Housing

Chow also appointed a number of key roles regarding housing.

Coun. Gord Perks will now serve as the new chair of the Planning and Housing Committee, while Coun. Brad Bradford will serve as vice chair.

Coun. Paula Fletcher will be the designate at the Toronto Community Housing Corporation and CreateTO.

Chow said Coun. Vincent Crisanti will be the designate on the Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation.

Transit

The mayor also said more must be done to “improve public transit across our city.”

Chow said Coun. Jamaal Myers will now be the chair of the TTC, calling him a “long time transit advocate,” adding that he will “provide strong leadership as a transit rider and voice for Scarborough.”

The mayor also said Coun. Josh Matlow will “also be bringing his depth of knowledge, innovative ideas and passion for this city to a service that is for many, the lifeblood of Toronto.”

Public Safety

Chow said Councillors Jon Burnside, Amber Morley and Lily Cheng will be joining the Toronto Police Services Board.

Budget, Jobs and Affordability

Coun. Shelley Carroll will now be the chair of the Budget Committee, Chow says.

According to Chow, Coun. Alejandro Bravo will chair the Economic and Community Development Committee, with Coun. Shelley Carroll as vice chair.

Chow said Coun. Chris Moise will “bring his deep experience as a champion for small business and local economic opportunities” to the Economic and Community Development Committee, as the Chair of the Confronting Anti-Black Racism and the 2SLGBTQ+ Advisory Committees.

Speakers

Speaker Frances Nunziata will continue in her role, while Coun. Paula Fletcher will take on the role of deputy speaker, Chow said.