Crime

Fatal car crash closes Highway 2 in both directions

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 12:34 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of a Surrey RCMP officer. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Spirit River RCMP are currently on the scene of a fatal single car crash on Highway 2 at Township Road 790A.

Highway 2 North of Rycroft is currently closed to both directions of traffic.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation and traffic is excepted to be disrupted for several hours until the scene examination is done.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after collision on Highway 2 south of Calgary

More to come.

