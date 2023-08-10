Fatal car crash closes Highway 2 in both directions

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Spirit River RCMP are currently on the scene of a fatal single car crash on Highway 2 at Township Road 790A.

Highway 2 North of Rycroft is currently closed to both directions of traffic.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation and traffic is excepted to be disrupted for several hours until the scene examination is done.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

1:37 1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after collision on Highway 2 south of Calgary

More to come.

Advertisement