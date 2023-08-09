Menu

More information sought in fatal Kelowna crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 4:45 pm
RCMP are looking for more information about a fatal Kelowna crash.
RCMP are looking for more information about a fatal Kelowna crash. Courtesy: Facebook, Kelowna Alert
Mounties are looking for more information on what led to a fatal single-vehicle crash in Kelowna, B.C.’s Rutland area.

The Aug. 3 crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. at Springfield Road and Quigley Road involving a black Kia Soul. The driver was the only passenger.

“Kelowna RCMP spoke to witnesses on scene but police are asking others to come forward that either saw the vehicle or have home security footage prior to the collision,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The vehicle was observed driving on Gerstmar Road before the crash.”

If witnesses have dash camera recordings that could possibly assist with this investigation they’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference file 2023-45432.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.

 

