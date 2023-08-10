Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Hugh Segal, former Tory senator and longtime politico, dead at 72

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2023 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'Hugh Segal reflects on the two times he met and spoke with Queen Elizabeth II'
Hugh Segal reflects on the two times he met and spoke with Queen Elizabeth II
WATCH - Hugh Segal reflects on the two times he met and spoke with Queen Elizabeth II – Sep 19, 2022
Share

Former Tory senator and longtime Progressive-Conservative political staffer Hugh Segal died Wednesday at the age of 72.

Graham Fox, a managing principal at the Navigator consulting firm, confirmed the news this morning.

Those close to him say he was an ardent defender of civil liberties, and a lifelong advocate for a guaranteed annual income.

Click to play video: 'Not constitutionally appropriate for senators to keep legislation from committee: Segal'
Not constitutionally appropriate for senators to keep legislation from committee: Segal

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says in an interview that Segal was an eternally optimistic person who worked hard as his chief of staff.

Story continues below advertisement

After serving in the Senate from 2005 until 2014, Segal was principal of Massey College and a prolific columnist and author.

Segal was made a member of the Order of Canada in 2003 and later promoted to an officer, with Rideau Hall noting his “insightful advice and informative commentary on public affairs.”

© 2023 The Canadian Press

