Quinte West man faces child sexual assault charges

OPP in Quinte West have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a child.

Police say they were made aware of allegations of a historical sexual assault on July 16.

Police said that the charges laid against the man involve one victim, and that the alleged crime took place “several years ago,” but would not provide an exact date in case it identified the victim.

Police say the man was never in a position of trust in a workspace or volunteer position with children. Investigators currently have no indications that there are more victims.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 44-year-old from Trenton, and charged him with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault on a person under 16 years old.