Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quinte West man faces child sexual assault charges

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 11:10 am
OPP have charged a Trenton, Ont., man in relation to a historical child sexual assault. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a Trenton, Ont., man in relation to a historical child sexual assault. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP in Quinte West have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a child.

Police say they were made aware of allegations of a historical sexual assault on July 16.

Police said that the charges laid against the man involve one victim, and that the alleged crime took place “several years ago,” but would not provide an exact date in case it identified the victim.

Police say the man was never in a position of trust in a workspace or volunteer position with children. Investigators currently have no indications that there are more victims.

Trending Now

On Wednesday, police arrested a 44-year-old from Trenton, and charged him with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault on a person under 16 years old.

More on Crime
Sexual AssaultChild AbuseQuinte WestQuinte West OPPChild sexual assaulttrenton ontariosex assault trenton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices