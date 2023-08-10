Menu

Crime

Alleged theft in Guelph’s south end leads to charges

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 9:28 am
Guelph police
Guelph police
Police say they’ve nabbed one Guelph man in connection with a theft investigation dating back to April.

Police said the theft was reported on April 14 at a store in the city’s south end.

Around $430 worth of product was reportedly stolen and investigators learned the accused also had stolen items throughout Ontario.

They said the Toronto and Halton police services are among the various forces who’ve identified the accused before a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Trending Now

Authorities said another police service transferred the 41-year-old to Guelph on Wednesday.

Police said he continues to be held for a bail hearing.

