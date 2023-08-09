Casper Creek wildfire: Seton Portage, B.C. residents cleared to return home

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a B.C. community west of Lillooet have been given the green light to return to their homes, as crews make progress fighting the Casper Creek wildfire.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District downgraded an evacuation order for homes in the Seton Portage area Wednesday evening, but said residents still need to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

An additional area that was under an evacuation alert have been given the all clear.

A map showing a downgraded evacuation order and rescinded evacuation alert in the Seton Portage area. SLRD

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, under the recommendation of the #BCWildfire has downgraded an Evacuation Order and rescinded an Evacuation Alert for the Casper Creek (K71535) wildfire. For the latest updates on evacuation for this fire, go here: https://t.co/YqRE8NvVLG pic.twitter.com/B2DpqQ6uK1 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 10, 2023

The downgraded evacuation order covers homes from the Highline Road to the Seton Portage area.

The rescinded evacuation alert covers all properties from north of Connel Creek to Seton Portage and all SLRD properties in the Seton Portage area.

The Casper Creek fire was caused by lightning and first discovered on July 11, and has since grown to more than 4,650 hectares in size.

The fire remains classified as out of control, but the BC Wildfire Service said Wednesday that crews have made significant progress and have been focused on mop up and patrol operations.