SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Casper Creek wildfire: Seton Portage, B.C. residents cleared to return home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 10:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada wildfires grow as season still has weeks to go'
Canada wildfires grow as season still has weeks to go
Firefighters continued their push this week in battling the hundreds of wildfires across the country, even as the season is only halfway over. Sean Previl reports on what crews have been facing as a community in B.C. gathers to mourn one of the firefighters killed battling the flames.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of a B.C. community west of Lillooet have been given the green light to return to their homes, as crews make progress fighting the Casper Creek wildfire.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District downgraded an evacuation order for homes in the Seton Portage area Wednesday evening, but said residents still need to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

An additional area that was under an evacuation alert have been given the all clear.

A map showing a downgraded evacuation order and rescinded evacuation alert in the Seton Portage area.
A map showing a downgraded evacuation order and rescinded evacuation alert in the Seton Portage area. SLRD

Story continues below advertisement

The downgraded evacuation order covers homes from the Highline Road to the Seton Portage area.

Trending Now

The rescinded evacuation alert covers all properties from north of Connel Creek to Seton Portage and all SLRD properties in the Seton Portage area.

The Casper Creek fire was caused by lightning and first discovered on July 11, and has since grown to more than 4,650 hectares in size.

The fire remains classified as out of control, but the BC Wildfire Service said Wednesday that crews have made significant progress and have been focused on mop up and patrol operations.

 

 

More on BC
WildfiresBC WildfireBC wildfiresEvacuation Orderevacuation order rescindedcasper creek fireSeton Portagecasper creekcasper creek evacuationevacution order lifted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices