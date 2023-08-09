2nd year of grassroots addictions recovery camp gets Blood Tribe funding

Send this page to someone via email

After years of struggling with addiction, Alvin Mills turned his life around to help others.

“As the death toll climbs, we must do all we can to stem the flow of this darkness that has descended on us,” said Mills.

Now, he’s going into his second year of holding the Kii Maa Pii Pii Tsin (Kindness to Others) Deep Healing Recovery Camps, implementing Blackfoot culture and beliefs as part of the recovery process.

The camps are an off-shoot of the Kii Maa Pii Pii Tsin Renewal and Healing Centre.

“Our recovery camp, that’s going to be the light for people to come and find their way, away from the drugs and the hardships that they endure on the streets of Lethbridge.”

For the first time, the Blood Tribe is providing funds for the camps: $18,350, enough for two weeks of startup and operations costs to host 10 participants.

“[The Blood Tribe is] demonstrating that they’re going to be more proactive and have a hands-on approach to help our people,” applauded Mills.

At the camp, participants and staff go through regular opioid dependency screenings and spend a full week camping and learning at Red Crow Park in Standoff, Alta.

The campground is less than two kilometers from the Blood Tribe Department of Health.

“The location that we are in is ideal — we can access the wraparound services.”

Mills helps to provide methadone or suboxone as tools for drug recovery.

On the seventh and final day, they have a sweat, a way to detox.

According to Mills, he has an agreement with Blood Tribe Health to continue supporting participants after their time at the camp.

Eldon Chief Calf attended last year after struggling with alcohol addiction. He returns this summer as a volunteer and hopes participants find their light at the end of the tunnel.

“I hope this camp helps out people that need help. And to feel like you’re not alone, that people do care and want to help you in any way they can,” said Chief Calf.

Two years sober, Casey Vielle also attended the camp last year to help on his recovery journey from a drug and alcohol addiction. He said now helping others as part of the team is rewarding.

“It makes me feel better. It makes me feel a sense that I’m helping out my community. I’m helping out my wellbeing, I’m helping out my sobriety, and I’m giving back to the people,” said Vielle.

Mills hopes to continue the camp until October, but he needs more funding.

He said the tribe may fund an additional two weeks and he’s had discussions with the province for potential support.

“We need all the help we can get,” Mills said. “We’ll keep that fight going.”