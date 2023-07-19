Indigenous-led recovery community breaks ground on Blood Tribe First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

The first ceremonial shovelfuls of dirt officially broke ground on the Blood Tribe Recovery Community in Alberta Wednesday.

Once it’s built, the 75-bed facility will offer long-term addiction treatment for up to 300 people a year.

“We hope to see members leave this facility ready to live meaningful lives, and gain employment and join their families again,” Blood Tribe Coun. Piinaakoyim Tailfeathers said.

"Our people are in pain and this facility is much needed."

View image in full screen A rendering of the entrance to the Blood Tribe Recovery Community. Courtesy: Goverment of Alberta

The Blood Tribe Department of Health (BTDH) will operate the space with funding from the Alberta Government, which will be free for people seeking treatment.

The province said the facility is the first Indigenous-led recovery community and will include Blackfoot values in the process.

“The deadly disease of addiction is affecting Indigenous communities disproportionately and that’s true in Blood Tribe, which is why our partnership with them has been working directly with their senior leadership to make sure we are partnering in that holistic way,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams said.

“We will incorporate some of our own teachings, our own healing methods and we will integrate with the Western model,” said Charles Weaselhead, the BTDH’s vice-chair.

The treatment facility is one of 11 recovery communities the UCP is building across the province. The facility in Red Deer began accepting clients earlier this year.

According to Williams its client community is still being established, but he has high expectations for the spaces.

“I’m very optimistic of what’s going to happen in Red Deer,” Williams said.

“I’m optimistic with what we can do across the province.”

It’s a feeling shared by Blood Tribe leadership, but they also want measures that prevent addiction before it starts to avoid treatment altogether.

“We recognize drug abuse is only a symptom of a much larger issue. We need to address poverty, and the inequalities and trauma our people face daily,” Tailfeathers said.

Construction on the Blood Tribe facility is expected to finish late next year with the first clients coming through the doors soon after.