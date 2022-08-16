New grassroots recovery camp uses Blackfoot traditions for healing

Send this page to someone via email

The first intake for a new camp called the Kii Maa Pii Pii Tsin (Kindness to Others) Renewal and Healing Centre saw five individuals enter the initial steps of their recovery journey earlier this week.

The camp, located on the Blood Tribe just outside Lethbridge, was started by Alvin Mills in an effort to help people in and around Lethbridge get clean from drugs and/or alcohol.

The camp welcomes adult patients, partners and families.

Mills said he and his eight staff members all have personal experience with recovery.

“As Niitsitapi, we’re going to start healing our own Niitsitapi,” he explained.

“For some of them, when they’re first coming off the drugs, this is the most crucial part of their recovery.”

Participants are staying in tents with access to trailers for showers and washrooms.

Meals are offered on site and patients take part in activities like fishing.

Torie Wolf Leg, one of the participants, entered the camp with her partner. She is hoping to break out of the cycle of addiction.

“I need to get off meth and the alcohol too. So he’s just my support,” she explained.

“I got off drugs for a year because I was pregnant, then I wanted to try and get off of it because I see my dad and my brother on down, and I don’t want to be like everybody else.”

Blackfoot elements like a tipi and sweat lodge are crucial to the success of the program.

“With the camps that we’re running, we’re going to run them at six-days intervals, and Sunday will be the day they end off with a sweat lodge,” Mills explained.

“It is very important that we follow those rituals and you teach the people inside the sweat lodge so they can take care of themselves,” Elder Stamisina said.

“The first time we close the door (to the sweat lodge) we cleanse ourselves off (and) that’s when all the impurifications come off of you and you let them go and give them to the grandfather rocks.”

Mills said the camp has partnered with a pharmacy to get methadone and suboxone, substances to help treat opioid withdrawal.

“We do have one staff that is trained and (if there) was medication to be administered, she’s certified for that,” he said. “For some of them, the withdrawals do require hospital care.”

He added staff are leading by example by doing regular drug screenings.

“It just keeps everybody on the up-and-up.”

The camp is a three-month pilot, with the City of Lethbridge aiding in obtaining provincial grant funding of up to $120,000.

There are plans to open a stabilization camp nearby to transition clients to once their stay is complete.

