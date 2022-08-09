Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lethbridge looking at sober interim shelter to help address homelessness

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2022 4:03 pm
Multiple tents are pitched next to Civic Centre Park in Lethbridge on July 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Multiple tents are pitched next to Civic Centre Park in Lethbridge on July 5, 2022. Erik Bay / Global News

Council in the southern Alberta city of Lethbridge has taken a small step forward in dealing with homeless encampments after agreeing to seek development approval for an interim shelter.

The city has been struggling to permanently remove the camp sites, most notably a large one located near the community’s civic centre.

Read more: Lethbridge encampments persist: ‘It’s like a campground’

A week ago, using the Petty Trespassing Act, several tents were removed and the site was cleaned up, but nearly all have returned.

Lethbridge council approved a motion to proceed with steps to set up an interim sober shelter at the civic centre.

Trending Stories

Read more: City council discusses growing homeless encampments in Lethbridge

Story continues below advertisement

City manager Lloyd Brierly says the administration feels the best solution is to have resources for all care, including shelter spaces, transitional and permanent housing and recovery.

Council was told by the city solicitor that it does not have the authority under the province’s Municipal Government Act to force homeless people to leave.

Click to play video: 'Man released from hospital after shooting in Lethbridge encampment: police' Man released from hospital after shooting in Lethbridge encampment: police
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Homeless Encampments tagMunicipal Government Act tagLethbridge homeless taglethbridge housing tagLethbridge Council tagpermanent housing tagSober Shelter tagHomelessness Lethbridge. taginterim shelter taginterim sober shelter taglethbridge civic centre tagPetty Trespassing Act tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers