WestJet plane clips military aircraft on ramp in Comox, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews attended a Canadian Forces base in Comox, B.C. on Wednesday after a WestJet plane clipped a military one on the ramp.

No one was injured in what WestJet described as a “minor incident,” in which WS346 bound for Edmonton made “contact” with a parked aircraft at 19 Wing Comox while taxiing out for departure.

“All guests and crew have been safely offloaded from the aircraft. There have been no reported injuries as a result of this incident,” WestJet public relations manager Denise Kenny wrote.

Kenny provided no cause for the incident.

2:18 Auctioning off some of B.C.’s aviation history

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is aware of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

In an emailed statement, the Depart of National Defence said a civilian aircraft struck an unoccupied CC-130H Hercules. That aircraft is primarily used for search and rescue operations.

“The incident is being investigated by WestJet and RCAF authorities and will also involve the Transportation Safety Board,” wrote Andrew McKelvey of the department’s media relations team.

“The extent of the damage to the Hercules is not yet known.”

2:06 Floatplane crash lawsuit filed

The RCAF is now working to minimize the impact on fixed-wing search and rescue operations within the Victoria region. Rotary wing search and rescue operations remain unaffected, McKelvey said.

“As the matter is being investigated by multiple flight safety agencies, it would be inappropriate to comment on the nature and extent of the damage or speculate on the cause,” he said.