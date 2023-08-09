Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

WestJet plane clips military aircraft on ramp in Comox, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 7:36 pm
A Canadian Forces CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol airplane takes off from CFB Comox, British Columbia. View image in full screen
A Canadian Forces CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol airplane takes off from CFB Comox in an undated file photo. On Wed. Aug. 9, 2023, a WestJet plane clipped an unoccupied CC-130H Hercules at the same base. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Emergency crews attended a Canadian Forces base in Comox, B.C. on Wednesday after a WestJet plane clipped a military one on the ramp.

No one was injured in what WestJet described as a “minor incident,” in which WS346 bound for Edmonton made “contact” with a parked aircraft at 19 Wing Comox while taxiing out for departure.

“All guests and crew have been safely offloaded from the aircraft. There have been no reported injuries as a result of this incident,” WestJet public relations manager Denise Kenny wrote.

Kenny provided no cause for the incident.

Click to play video: 'Auctioning off some of B.C.’s aviation history'
Auctioning off some of B.C.’s aviation history

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is aware of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

In an emailed statement, the Depart of National Defence said a civilian aircraft struck an unoccupied CC-130H Hercules. That aircraft is primarily used for search and rescue operations.

“The incident is being investigated by WestJet and RCAF authorities and will also involve the Transportation Safety Board,” wrote Andrew McKelvey of the department’s media relations team.

Trending Now

“The extent of the damage to the Hercules is not yet known.”

Click to play video: 'Floatplane crash lawsuit filed'
Floatplane crash lawsuit filed

The RCAF is now working to minimize the impact on fixed-wing search and rescue operations within the Victoria region. Rotary wing search and rescue operations remain unaffected, McKelvey said.

“As the matter is being investigated by multiple flight safety agencies, it would be inappropriate to comment on the nature and extent of the damage or speculate on the cause,” he said.

Advertisement
More on BC
WestJetRoyal Canadian Air ForceRCAFcomoxCFB Comox19 wing comoxwestjet collisionWestJet collision Comox
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices