Man, 48, charged after 2 women sexually assaulted in Toronto: police

A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Aug. 2, at around 6:30 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area.
Officers said a man approached a woman while she was walking across Dufferin Street and sexually assaulted her.
He then fled the area, police said.
A few days later, on Aug. 5, at around 4 p.m., police said officers were called back to the same area for reports of a sexual assault.
Police said a man approached a woman while she was walking in the Dufferin Mall parking lot, sexually assaulted her and fled the area.
Officers said on Aug. 9, a 48-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
- Megan Thee Stallion shooter Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
- Josh Duggar’s child pornography conviction appeal denied by court
- Are retail stores doing enough to prevent shoplifting? Canadians split in poll
- Quebec court gives go-ahead to class action against new isolation system in federal prisons
Comments