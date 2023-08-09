Menu

Comments

Crime

Man, 48, charged after 2 women sexually assaulted in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 6:37 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. A 92-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. A 92-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Aug. 2, at around 6:30 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area.

Officers said a man approached a woman while she was walking across Dufferin Street and sexually assaulted her.

He then fled the area, police said.

A few days later, on Aug. 5, at around 4 p.m., police said officers were called back to the same area for reports of a sexual assault.

Police said a man approached a woman while she was walking in the Dufferin Mall parking lot, sexually assaulted her and fled the area.

Officers said on Aug. 9, a 48-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

sexual assault suspect sexual assault arrest sex assault arrest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

