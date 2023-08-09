Menu

Traffic

3 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 5:46 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Three people have been taken to hospital after a collision involving multiple vehicles in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Yonge Street and Empress Avenue area at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said “multiple” vehicles were involved, and that one had flipped.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one person was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said all southbound lanes on Yonge Street were blocked.




