3 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Toronto

Three people have been taken to hospital after a collision involving multiple vehicles in Toronto, officials say.
Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Yonge Street and Empress Avenue area at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officers said “multiple” vehicles were involved, and that one had flipped.
Toronto paramedics told Global News one person was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Two other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police said all southbound lanes on Yonge Street were blocked.
