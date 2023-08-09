Suspect sought after smoke bomb thrown at United States Consulate building in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a smoke bomb was reportedly thrown at the United States Consulate building in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Wednesday at 8 a.m., officers were called to the United States Consulate building in the Simcoe Street and Michael Sweet Avenue area.

Police said a man was seen throwing a smoke bomb toward the entrance of the building before fleeing south on Simcoe Street on a “distinct” red e-bike.

Officers are now searching for a man wearing a black and white jacket, blue jeans, a blue surgical mask, a black helmet and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.