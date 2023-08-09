Kingston council votes to allow civil marriages at city hall

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston city councillors voted to allow civil marriage ceremonies to take place at city hall.

The vote took place at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Although city hall has been the site of many wedding ceremonies over the years, only religious officiants who have been able to obtain authority through their organization have been able to facilitate unions at city hall.

Following’s Tuesday’s vote, the city clerk or their designate can perform civil marriage ceremonies at Kingston’s most iconic building.

While the number of ceremonies performed by city staff will be limited, several councillors said simply allowing civil ceremonies is an important step forward toward equality, diversity and inclusion in the municipality.

“It is a fundamental right that should be accessible to everybody regardless of their gender, sexuality, religion or beliefs,” said Brandon Tozzo, councillor for Kingscourt-Rideau.

“Allowing civil marriages at city hall is a step to promoting inclusivity and equity ensuring that no one is denied the opportunity to legally and officially formalize their love.”