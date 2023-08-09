Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario children’s centre owner charged with human trafficking released on bail

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 3:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Couple running camp for kids charged with human trafficking'
Couple running camp for kids charged with human trafficking
WATCH ABOVE: As Sean O’Shea reports, the male accused was previously convicted of trafficking a minor. – Jul 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The owner of an Ontario children’s centre who was charged with human trafficking has been released on bail.

Amber-Lee Maloney, the owner of the Beating the Odds centre in Essa Township, near Barrie, was in court Wednesday where it was decided that she would be released from custody under a number of conditions.

Last month, Maloney was arrested and charged with several offences just days after the Ontario Provincial Police issued a public safety advisory warning of a sex offender living at the facility.

The convicted sex offender, Maloney’s husband, Lauriston Charles Maloney, was also arrested and charged with multiple offences last month, including human trafficking.

Police noted that the victim was not from the children’s centre.

“The victim in the case was not an attendee of the Beating the Odds day camp. The victim is in a place of safety and being provided support,” police said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

The conditions on Amber-Lee Maloney include no contact with the co-accused Lauriston Charles Maloney, not possessing any weapons, and not to be in a position of trust, employment or authority with individuals under 18 years old.

Trending Now

She’s scheduled to appear in court again in September.

Lauriston Charles Maloney (left) and Amber-Lee Maloney (right). View image in full screen
Lauriston Charles Maloney (left) and Amber-Lee Maloney (right). Facebook
CrimeOntarioHuman TraffickingOntario crimeBeating The OddsBeating the Odds centreHuman Trafficking Chargeontario children's centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices