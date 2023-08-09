Ontario children’s centre owner charged with human trafficking released on bail

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of an Ontario children’s centre who was charged with human trafficking has been released on bail.

Amber-Lee Maloney, the owner of the Beating the Odds centre in Essa Township, near Barrie, was in court Wednesday where it was decided that she would be released from custody under a number of conditions.

Last month, Maloney was arrested and charged with several offences just days after the Ontario Provincial Police issued a public safety advisory warning of a sex offender living at the facility.

The convicted sex offender, Maloney’s husband, Lauriston Charles Maloney, was also arrested and charged with multiple offences last month, including human trafficking.

Police noted that the victim was not from the children’s centre.

“The victim in the case was not an attendee of the Beating the Odds day camp. The victim is in a place of safety and being provided support,” police said at the time.

The conditions on Amber-Lee Maloney include no contact with the co-accused Lauriston Charles Maloney, not possessing any weapons, and not to be in a position of trust, employment or authority with individuals under 18 years old.

She’s scheduled to appear in court again in September.