Sex offender who lived at Ontario child care centre recruited women, docs say

The convicted sex offender who police say briefly lived at a children’s centre near Barrie, Ont., was sentenced multiple times for offences, including at least one relating to a minor, dating back decades, documents show.

Police in Essa Township issued a public warning on July 17 saying 42-year-old Lauriston Maloney was living at the Beating The Odds centre, which offers services to children with autism. Police said the man was a sex offender whose previous convictions “include human trafficking of children.”

The provincial government added its voice to the conversation, telling parents to avoid the child-care centre, which a spokesperson for the solicitor general said was not registered.

Three days later, on July 20, Ontario Provincial Police announced Maloney and his partner Amber-Lee Maloney — who ran the Beating the Odds centre — had been arrested. They face charges including trafficking in a person and receiving material benefit from trafficking.

Police said the victim in the new case where charges had been laid was not from the children’s centre.

“The victim in the case was not an attendee of the Beating the Odds day camp. The victim is in a place of safety and being provided support,” police said.

Parole documents obtained by Global News recount Lauriston Maloney’s criminal history, which revolves around making money from prostitution over many years.

The documents lay out details of Maloney’s previous offences, which involved young women, saying the parole board “canvassed that your values included exploitation of women and misogynistic attitudes.”

One quote included in the decision from Maloney’s file states, “His deviant behaviour is masked by his well developed social skills and pro-social representation that includes positive impression management.”

Lauriston Charles Maloney (left) and Amber-Lee Maloney (right).

Between the fall of 2010 and May 2011, Maloney controlled the movement of five women to compel them to work as prostitutes, charges listed by the parole board said. He was also charged with procuring women for prostitution and living on the avails of their work. They were aged between 18 and 22.

According to the parole board, Maloney listed a waitressing job online and, when women called to apply, he would tell them the job had been filled but a job as an escort was still available. He would meet the women and have sex with them “on the pretext of ‘try her out,'” the board said.

Maloney would then offer their services for $120, taking $70 of the fee for himself and “acting as (a) pimp,” the legal documents show. He also selected one person as his “right hand girl,” tasked with cleaning his house, running errands and collecting money.

“The board is including these examples to indicate that you objectify women and the degree of control that you appear to exert,” the decision reads.

Maloney was released on bail in August 2012 but reportedly breached his conditions in February 2012.

The board suggested that multiple convictions had not changed Maloney’s attitudes to women or criminal behaviour.

“You were involved in sex trade offences because of the need for money, wanting to be successful without working and seeing what others had,” the documents said.

Maloney’s first federal sentence came in 2004 and was related to “prostitution offences involving minor females.”

Time in prison did not help rehabilitate Maloney, the board said.

“It appears that your previous period of incarceration had no deterrent effect on your criminal behaviour involving sex trade offences,” the decision notes.

The parole decision, dated Feb. 12, 2015, denied Maloney day parole.

It imposed a series of strict parole conditions on him, including not being allowed to own a phone, use a computer unsupervised and be required to disclose his finances every two weeks. He was also not allowed to be with any women under the age of 18 unless someone who knew his criminal history was present.