Mysterious death leads to investigation by Tsuut’ina police

The undetermined death of a man is being investigated by Tsuut’ina police.

On Monday at 9 a.m., Alberta Health Services and the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service say they responded to a home in the 200 block of North Sarcee Road, Tsuut’ina Nation, for a report of a man in his 60s in medical distress.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that the man was transported by AHS to Foothills Medical Centre to receive emergency medical assistance, but despite these efforts, he died at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Undetermined Death investigation by TNPS. Sending Sincerest Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/79iXpgzy6N — Tsuut'ina Police (@Tsuutinapolice) August 9, 2023

Due to the undetermined nature of the death, the TNPS says it is leading an investigation into the circumstances leading up to emergency services being called.

The TNPS is being supported in the investigation by the major crimes unit of the RCMP and Calgary police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy Friday at 9 a.m.

Police say additional details of the investigation may be released following the results of the autopsy examination and anyone with information in relation to the circumstances at the residence prior to emergency services being called is asked to contact the TNPS at (403) 271-3777 or Crimes Stoppers.