Driver facing careless driving charge tied to death of pedestrian on Hamilton Mountain

A 91-year-old driver from Hamilton, Ont., is facing a careless driving causing death charge in connection with a late July fatality on the Mountain.

Hamilton police say the offence is connected with the death of a 77-year-old man who was struck by an SUV just after 10 a.m. on Fennell Avenue and just west of Upper Wellington Street on July 25.

That pedestrian was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries about a day after the incident.

The SUV driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

In a previous statement, a police spokesperson said the accused had been cooperative with the investigation.

It’s Hamilton’s second pedestrian fatality tied to a motor vehicle collision in 2023.