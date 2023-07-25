Pedestrian sent to hospital after hit by vehicle on Hamilton Mountain: police

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries following a morning crash on Hamilton Mountain Tuesday.

Police say the person was hit by an SUV after 10 a.m. on Fennel Avenue just west of Upper Wellington Street.

Hamilton paramedics say the man, believed to be in his late 70s, was sent to a trauma centre.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and has been co-operative, according to a police spokesperson.

A collision reconstruction unit has closed off a stretch of Fennell between Upper Wellington and East 7th Street.

