77-year-old hit by vehicle on Hamilton Mountain dies: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pedestrian who suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision on Hamilton Mountain Tuesday morning has died in hospital.

Police say the 77-year-old man was hit by an SUV just after 10 a.m. on Fennel Avenue just west of Upper Wellington Street.

The SUV driver, a 91-year-old from Hamilton, was uninjured and remained at the scene. A police spokesperson says he has been cooperative with the investigation.

It’s Hamilton’s second pedestrian fatality tied to a motor vehicle collision in 2023.

The city is trending down compared to last year’s pace which saw a total of 11 pedestrian deaths in 2022.

An early spike in road fatalities in 2022 sparked action from councillors to take on more stringent road safety initiatives and bulk up the city’s Vision Zero commitment.

Story continues below advertisement

More automated speed enforcement cameras, traffic light changes and lane modifications were just some moves made over the last year in updating the Complete Streets Design Manual — a template that governs how streets are designed in Hamilton.