Christian group sues Quebec government for blocking convention over abortion concerns

Christian group is suing the Quebec government for blocking a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre.

Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx cancelled the event weeks before it was set to take place at the Quebec City Convention Centre because she said the event would promote anti-abortion views.

British Columbia-based Harvest Ministries International filed a motion in Quebec Superior Court against Proulx, the convention centre and Quebec’s attorney general.

The lawsuit argues that the cancellation of the 10-day rally was a violation of the group’s Charter rights to non-discrimination, and to freedom of religion, expression, opinion, and peaceful assembly.

The group is asking for more than $200,000 in compensation for moral and material loss, and for punitive damages.

Quebec’s human rights commission criticized the government’s decision and reminded the province about the importance of freedom of expression, even for unpopular or controversial ideas.