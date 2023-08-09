Menu

Crime

Kelowna Mounties make arrest in year-old homicide

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 12:31 pm
One dead after ‘altercation’ outside popular Kelowna, B.C. nightclub
A Kelowna nightclub was the scene of a homicide Friday evening when a fight broke out, leaving one person dead. As Jasmine King reports, a number of witnesses were identified, but no arrests have been made – Aug 14, 2022
One year after a man was killed outside a downtown Kelowna, B.C., nightclub, a suspect in that death has been charged.

Mounties confirmed Wednesday that charges have been laid in the Aug. 12, 2022 homicide of Nicholas Epp outside the Liquid Zoo nightclub on Lawrence Avenue.

Matthew Reimer has been charged with manslaughter in Epp’s death. He and Epp had an altercation, RCMP said.

Barrett trial: Court sees surveillance video of West Kelowna suspect after attempted murder

“Mr. Reimer has been arrested and will be brought before the courts within 24 hours of his arrest,” RCMP said.

The investigation remains ongoing and before the courts, therefore, no additional information will be released at this time.

A year earlier, however, RCMP said the victim and the suspect were not believed to have known one another.

Those who witnessed this event or have information pertaining to it and have yet to speak with a police officer, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2022-50738.

 

Kelowna RCMPLawrence AvenueCentral Okanagan RCMPliquid zooKelowna nightclubmanslaughter charge in Kelowna fightMatthew ReimerNicholas Epp
