Kelowna Mounties make arrest in year-old homicide

One year after a man was killed outside a downtown Kelowna, B.C., nightclub, a suspect in that death has been charged.

Mounties confirmed Wednesday that charges have been laid in the Aug. 12, 2022 homicide of Nicholas Epp outside the Liquid Zoo nightclub on Lawrence Avenue.

Matthew Reimer has been charged with manslaughter in Epp’s death. He and Epp had an altercation, RCMP said.

“Mr. Reimer has been arrested and will be brought before the courts within 24 hours of his arrest,” RCMP said.

The investigation remains ongoing and before the courts, therefore, no additional information will be released at this time.

A year earlier, however, RCMP said the victim and the suspect were not believed to have known one another.

Those who witnessed this event or have information pertaining to it and have yet to speak with a police officer, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2022-50738.