Women dead in CTrain incident

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 12:09 pm
Police blocking traffic on Centre St and 7 Ave SE. View image in full screen
Police blocking traffic on Centre St and 7 Ave SE. Global News / Michael King
A woman has died in Calgary after an incident on the CTrain tracks.

EMS told Global News the call came in shortly before 9 a.m.

The fatal accident took place at Centre Street and Seventh Avenue S.E. The woman was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition, but has passed away.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come

