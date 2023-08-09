Women dead in CTrain incident

A woman has died in Calgary after an incident on the CTrain tracks.
EMS told Global News the call came in shortly before 9 a.m.
The fatal accident took place at Centre Street and Seventh Avenue S.E. The woman was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition, but has passed away.
More to come
