Construction cones fly in case of West Island road rage

A case of road rage caught on camera in the West Island of Montreal is attracting thousands of views online.

Cell phone footage appears to show the man, visibly frustrated, walking along Saint-Jean Boulevard and aggressively tossing orange construction cones off the street to the wayside.

The man had parked a white van at the side of the road before taking out his frustrations on the cones.

Towards the end of the fit, the driver even appears to throw traffic signs behind a nearby bus shelter.

West Island drivers in the area who saw the video, while not condoning the act said they understand the frustration.

“I’m not surprised. I’m sure there are a lot of people who would want to do that but I would never,” Kyle Stephens said.

Online comments tout the man as a hero. One comment reads, “Love this guy! Montreal’s own vigilante, Coneman. Destroying one unnecessary cone at a time.”

Authorities said they are aware of the incident. No arrests have been made.

Officials at the city of Pointe-Claire did comment. “This man will surely get in trouble for doing this,” Lucie Lamoureux spokesperson for the city said.

The incident occurred on the border between Dollard-Des-Ormeaux and Pointe-Claire.

Hydro-Québec is currently conducting reconstruction work along Saint-Jean Boulevard, between Labrosse Avenue and Brunswick Boulevard.

Crews are repairing underground chambers from Aug. 8 until October 2023.

These repairs will be done in four phases.

The work will cause various disruptions to traffic flow on Brunswick Boulevard the city warns.

The second phase of repairs will cause the narrowing of the left northbound lane on Saint-Jean Boulevard.

“Even though we coordinate our work with each other as much as possible, there will be some impact on the traffic flow,” said Tim Thomas, mayor of Pointe-Claire.

“We’ll all need to be patient and civic-minded, as getting around will be more difficult.”