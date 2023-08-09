Menu

Canada

Have bunk beds? There’s a recall out for one brand in Canada

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 12:31 pm
In a health and safety alert issued on Tuesday, Health Canada said twin over twin bunk beds from U.S. company Walker Edison Furniture were being recalled.

The alert said that beds manufactured between August 2020 and August 2022 were being recalled due to “fall and impact hazards.”

“The wooden slats supporting the bunk beds can break while in use, posing fall and impact hazards,” the alert said. A recall notice was first issued for U.S. consumers in May.

The alert added that as of July 12, 2023, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada. In the United States, the company has received 14 reports of the bunk bed slats breaking and one report of a minor injury.

There are 14 recalled models listed on the alert. Consumers are being asked to stop using the recalled models immediately and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive free repair kits from the company.

The company reported that 2,400 units of the affected product, which was manufactured in Brazil, were sold in Canada and 121,000 were sold in the United States.

