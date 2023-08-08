Edmonton police warn of sexual offender who targets single mothers, young girls online

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton police are warning the public of another convicted violent sexual offender who they believe will recommit once he is released back into the community.

This warning comes one day after police sent out a warning of another violent sexual offender being released from jail who they believe will recommit.

Dawyne Kequahtooway (previously known as Dwayne Holliger), 53, will have court-ordered conditions to follow once released and will be managed by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.

He is described at being five-feet-seven-inches tall and 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

“Kequahtooway has victimized a number of females including children, adolescents and adults in a sexual manner,” police said in a news release Tuesday. “He has sought out single mothers for a relationship to then offend against their daughter(s). Kequahtooway has also attempted to lur young females online.”

Story continues below advertisement

His conditions include: