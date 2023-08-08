Menu

Crime

Edmonton police warn of sexual offender who targets single mothers, young girls online

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 6:40 pm
Edmonton police are warning the public that they have reason to believe 53-year-old Dwayne Kequahtooway, a convicted violent sexual offender, will recommit a crime once released. View image in full screen
Edmonton police are warning the public that they have reason to believe 53-year-old Dwayne Kequahtooway, a convicted violent sexual offender, will recommit a crime once released. Courtesy of: EPS
The Edmonton police are warning the public of another convicted violent sexual offender who they believe will recommit once he is released back into the community.

This warning comes one day after police sent out a warning of another violent sexual offender being released from jail who they believe will recommit.

Dawyne Kequahtooway (previously known as Dwayne Holliger), 53, will have court-ordered conditions to follow once released and will be managed by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.

He is described at being five-feet-seven-inches tall and 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

“Kequahtooway has victimized a number of females including children, adolescents and adults in a sexual manner,” police said in a news release Tuesday. “He has sought out single mothers for a relationship to then offend against their daughter(s). Kequahtooway has also attempted to lur young females online.”

His conditions include:

  • Living at approved residents and not change address unless approved.
  • Abiding by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew daily.
  • Not leaving the city of Edmonton or being in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has supervisorial approval.
  • Not being within 100 metres of a public park, public swimming area, daycare, school ground, playground, recreation or community centre, youth shelter, public library or any other area where anyone under 16 would be.
  • No purchasing or consuming alcohol or controlled drugs, excluding cannabis, or non-prescribed prescription drugs.

 

CrimeEdmonton crimerepeat offenderSexual Offenderviolent sexual offenderSexual offender registryDwayne Holliger
